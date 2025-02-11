Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Raptors-76ers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Toronto Raptors (at home).
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
The 2023 MVP comes into the night with averages of 24.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (injury management) listed questionable for Tuesday."
The 76ers are coming off a 135-127 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Embiid finished the loss with 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the 76ers dropped to 20-32 in 52 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Raptors, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
As for the Raptors, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-37 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Raptors will remain at home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Toronto.