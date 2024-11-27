Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Rockets-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, the 76ers will remain without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Tuesday: "The Sixers say Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kyle Lowry remain out tomorrow against Houston. Caleb Martin is questionable.
George partially participated in practice, and the rest did not."
Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in four games.
He is in ninth season playing in the NBA (all with the 76ers).
The 76ers are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3-13 record in 16 games.
They most recently lost to the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 125-99.
Following their showdown with the Rockets, the 76ers will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for the Rockets, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 13-6 record in 19 games.
They most recently beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (in overtime) by a score of 117-111.
Following the 76ers, the Rockets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they return home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder.