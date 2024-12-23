Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Spurs-76ers Game
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs will face off in Pennsylvania.
For the game, the 76ers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as available.
Via Erin Grugan of Liberty Ballers: "Sixers injury report vs. San Antonio Spurs
Joel Embiid AVAILABLE
Tyrese Maxey PROBABLE (illness)
Ricky Council IV QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)
Jared McCain OUT (meniscus surgery)
Eric Gordon OUT (left oral surgery)"
Embiid is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range in seven games.
Via Legion Hoops on Sunday: "The last, and only time, Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama faced off in the NBA:
Embiid - 70 points, 18 rebounds
Wemby - 33 points, 7 rebounds
They face off in Philly tomorrow night"
With Embiid (and other players) dealing with injuries this season, the 76ers have been among the most disappointing teams.
They are the 12th seed in the east with a 9-17 record in 26 games.
Most recently, the 76ers lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs (in Cleveland) by a score of 126-99.
Embiid did not play in the game.
On the other side, the Spurs come into play as the ninth seed in the west with a 15-13 record in 28 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).