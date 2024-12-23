Fastbreak

Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Spurs-76ers Game

Joel Embiid is available for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is doused with water by teammates after scoring 70 points in a victory against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is doused with water by teammates after scoring 70 points in a victory against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs will face off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the 76ers will have their best player in the starting lineup, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as available.

Via Erin Grugan of Liberty Ballers: "Sixers injury report vs. San Antonio Spurs

Joel Embiid AVAILABLE
Tyrese Maxey PROBABLE (illness)
Ricky Council IV QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)
Jared McCain OUT (meniscus surgery)
Eric Gordon OUT (left oral surgery)"

Embiid is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 20.7% from the three-point range in seven games.

Via Legion Hoops on Sunday: "The last, and only time, Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama faced off in the NBA:

Embiid - 70 points, 18 rebounds
Wemby - 33 points, 7 rebounds

They face off in Philly tomorrow night"

With Embiid (and other players) dealing with injuries this season, the 76ers have been among the most disappointing teams.

They are the 12th seed in the east with a 9-17 record in 26 games.

Most recently, the 76ers lost to Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs (in Cleveland) by a score of 126-99.

Embiid did not play in the game.

Joel Embiid
Dec 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) leaves the court after the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Spurs come into play as the ninth seed in the west with a 15-13 record in 28 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.