Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Thunder-76ers Game

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Tuesday's game.

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his face after a collision during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his face after a collision during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center.

For the game, the 76ers will be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid has been ruled out.

Embiid has missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of action.

Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) ruled out Sunday."

Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.

Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 76ers enter the night as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-22 record in 37 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 104-99.

Following the Thunder, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

At home, they have gone 6-11 in the 17 games they have played in Philadelphia.

Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.

Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 32-6 record in 38 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).

Following the 76ers, the Thunder will play their next game on Thursday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oklahoma.

