Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status For Wizards-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Washington Wizards.
For the game, the 76ers will be without their best player, as Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice on Tuesday: "The Sixers have listed Joel Embiid (left foot sprain) and Paul George (left groin tightness) as OUT for tomorrow night’s game against the Wizards."
Embiid is averaging 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The 76ers are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record in 34 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 110-99.
Following the Wizards, the 76ers will remain in Philadelphia to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
At home, they have gone 5-10 in 15 games.
Embiid is in his ninth season playing for the 76ers.
On the other side, the Wizards have had a tough start to the season as the 15th seed with a 6-28 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Wizards will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.