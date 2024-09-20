Joel Embiid Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After New Contract With 76ers
Joel Embiid has spent his entire eight-year career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Kansas star is coming off a season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field in 39 games.
On Friday, the 76ers announced that they have signed Embiid to a contract extension.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the details of the contract.
Via Charania: "JUST IN: Joel Embiid says he is signing a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. The one-time NBA MVP will sign a three-year, $193 million maximum extension with the 76ers, with a player option in 2028-2029, sources tell @TheAthletic."
Embiid sent out an Instagram post that had over 122,000 likes and 1,000 comments in less than seven hours.
Embiid wrote: "Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process"
Embiid has made seven straight NBA All-Star Games and won the 2023 MVP Award.
He's been among the best ten players in the league, but the 76ers have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs during his tenure with the franchise.
The 76ers will be one of the most intriguing teams next season with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey (and new addition Paul George).