John Wall Posts Instagram Story Message For DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins was once among the best big men in the NBA.
The four-time NBA All-Star most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
That season, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.
On Tuesday, Cousins is celebrating his 34th birthday.
Many people sent him messages on social media, and one person who made a post was John Wall.
Wall wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy Cday Brother @boogiecousins ‼️"
Wall and Cousins were famously teammates for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2009-10 season.
They went 35-3 over 38 games.
Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and made five All-Star Games over his 11 seasons in the league.
His career averages are 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range.
He most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.
On the other hand, Cousins was the fifth pick in the same draft that summer.
He got off to an incredible start to his career with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
However, significant injuries derailed the prime of his career.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 654 games.