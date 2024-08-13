Fastbreak

John Wall Posts Instagram Story Message For DeMarcus Cousins

John Wall posted a message for his former Kentucky (and Houston Rockets) teammate.

Ben Stinar

Dec 19, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) talks with Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins (0) talks with Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins was once among the best big men in the NBA.

The four-time NBA All-Star most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

That season, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.

On Tuesday, Cousins is celebrating his 34th birthday.

Many people sent him messages on social media, and one person who made a post was John Wall.

Wall wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy Cday Brother @boogiecousins ‼️"

John Wall's IG Story
John Wall's IG Story / August 13

Wall and Cousins were famously teammates for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2009-10 season.

They went 35-3 over 38 games.

Wall was the first pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and made five All-Star Games over his 11 seasons in the league.

His career averages are 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range.

He most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

John Wall
Dec 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) moves the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, Cousins was the fifth pick in the same draft that summer.

He got off to an incredible start to his career with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

However, significant injuries derailed the prime of his career.

His career averages are 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 654 games.

DeMarcus Cousins
Mar 25, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Kings defeated the Suns 108-99. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.