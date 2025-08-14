Fastbreak

Johnny Manziel Hangs Out With NBA Star Kevin Durant

Johnny Manziel made a post to Instagram with Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Ben Stinar

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns.
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Johnny Manziel was once among the best college football stars of all time.

After his legendary run at Texas A&M, the 32-year-old was the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Clevleand Browns.

May 8, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M) gestures as he walks across the stage after being selected as the number twenty-two overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns at Radio City Music Hall.

Despite a two-year NFL career, Manziel still has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

This week, Manziel made a post with Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Manziel wrote: "Lemme tell you bout my brotha tho, 4 real@easymoneysniper🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉#SZN"

Many people commented on Manziel's post.

Durant: "🤞🏾"

Jason Pagaduan: "Legendary photos"

@s33kndestr0y_: "Got me through some of my toughest times Johnny, thank you 4 everything"

@ryanborejko: "Hahahahah I remember this. We had so much fun this day. Again soon Mr.Football !"

Oct 30, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (left) and quarterback Johnny Manziel watch from the front row in the second quarter of a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena.

Despite a disappointing NFL career, Manziel is still beloved for his time in college.

Via College Football Report: "Johnny Manziel

• 595/863
• 68.9%
• 7,820 Passing Yards
• 63 Passing TDs (22 INTs)
• 2,169 Rushing Yards
• 30 Rushing TDs
• 6.3 YPC
(2 Seasons)

2012 Heisman Winner
2012 AP POTY
2012 SEC OPOTY
2012 Davey O'Brien Award
2012 Consensus AA
2012 Manning Award

In 2012 Texas A&M won 11 games for the first time since 1998"

Dec 8, 2012; New York, NY, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel poses for a photo with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference before the announcement of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown New York City.

As for Durant, he is going into his 18th year in the NBA.

The 2014 MVP was traded (via the Phoenix Suns) to the Rockets over the offseason.

He has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

