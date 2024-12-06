Jonathan Kuminga Made Golden State Warriors History Against Rockets
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center.
Despite playing without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors were able to win by a score of 99-93.
Jonathan Kuminga went off for 33 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 13/22 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Kuminga also made Warriors history with his performance.
Via StatMamba: "Jonathan Kuminga tonight:
33 PTS
7 REB
3 3PM
The youngest Warriors forward to record multiple 30-point games since Chris Webber (1994)."
The 22-year-old is one of the most intriguing young forwards in the NBA.
He is now averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in his first 19 games.
Via The NBA: "Jonathan Kuminga scores a career-high 33 PTS on 59.1 FG% to lead the @warriors to the win over Houston!"
Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He was with the team for their 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
The Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory over Houston.
They improved to 13-8 in their first 21 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Rockets, the Warriors will remain at home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minneosta Timberwolves on Friday evening in San Francisco.