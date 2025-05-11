Jonathan Kuminga Made Golden State Warriors History Against Timberwolves
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 102-97.
They are now down 2-1 in their second-round playoff series.
Despite the loss, Jonathan Kuminga had one of the best games of his career.
He finished with 30 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The 2022 NBA Champion also made Warriors history.
Via @StatMamba: "Jonathan Kuminga is the youngest Warriors player to score 30+ PTS off the bench in the playoffs."
Kuminga has been in and out of the rotation during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
He had been coming off a solid regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via Real Sports: "Jonathan Kuminga is the first Warriors player to score 30+ PTS off the bench in a playoff game since Jordan Poole in 2022."
The Warriors will now have a big game on Monday night (also at home) where they will need to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has spent all four seasons of his pro career with the Warriors.
Via Charlie Cummings of DraftKings Network: "Jonathan Kuminga is a man possessed tonight, my jaw is on the floor. Never seen him playing so ferociously on both ends of the floor"