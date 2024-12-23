Jonathan Kuminga Makes Cryptic Instagram Post Amid NBA Trade Rumors
Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors) made a post to Instagram.
Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most intriguing young forwards in the NBA.
The 22-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 25 games.
With the Warriors mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, Kuminga is one of the main pieces that would be included in a hypothetical deal for a star.
On Sunday, Kuminga made a post to Instagram that caught a lot of people's attention.
He captioned his post: "✌️✌️✌️"
Many fans reacted to Kuminga's post.
@seauxluna: "what does that caption mean"
@awoo_legend: "JK I WILL MISS YOU, YOU WILL BE A STAR ELSE WHERE"
@joseeocasio: "Did he get traded!!????!?!??!"
@jaredeummer: "Get ready to learn Miami"
