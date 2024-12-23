Fastbreak

Jonathan Kuminga Makes Cryptic Instagram Post Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors) made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jonathan Kuminga is one of the most intriguing young forwards in the NBA.

The 22-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 25 games.

With the Warriors mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, Kuminga is one of the main pieces that would be included in a hypothetical deal for a star.

On Sunday, Kuminga made a post to Instagram that caught a lot of people's attention.

He captioned his post: "✌️✌️✌️"

Many fans reacted to Kuminga's post.

@seauxluna: "what does that caption mean"

@awoo_legend: "JK I WILL MISS YOU, YOU WILL BE A STAR ELSE WHERE"

@joseeocasio: "Did he get traded!!????!?!??!"

@jaredeummer: "Get ready to learn Miami"

