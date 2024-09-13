Jonathan Kuminga Makes Instagram Post Amid Contract Rumors
Jonathan Kuminga is coming off his best season as a pro.
The Golden State Warriors star averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported intriguing details about Kuminga's upcoming contract situation.
Via Slaters article on The Athletic: "The Warriors aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension (like the five-year, $224-million deal Franz Wagner got from the Orlando Magic that will start at 25 percent of the cap) or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary, league sources said."
The report got a lot of attention on social media.
In addition, Kuminga also sent out a post to Instagram (on Thursday evening).
Kuminga captioned his post: "👷🏿👷🏿👷🏿"
There were over 11,000 likes in one hour.
A lot of fans left comments with references to Slater's report.
@mr.capalotaaron: "Kuminga got out there and show them you deserve that max 🫡"
@rigo.sa3nz: "Kuminga gon show yall he’s worth that"
@dr.wilson_7: "Will you respond?"
@swahday: "They not tryna pay you bruh"
Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Warriors.
He has been in the league for three seasons and has career averages of 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 211 regular season games.
At just 21, he is one of the most intriguing players on the Warriors.