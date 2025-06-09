Jonathan Kuminga Posts Instagram Amid Golden State Warriors Uncertainty
Jonathan Kuminga has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.
The 22-year-old finished this past regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range.
That said, Kuminga was in and out of the rotation.
On Sunday night, Kuminga made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "Work work work #justknow"
His Instagram post comes ahead of an uncertain summer.
The 2022 NBA Champion will be a restricted free agent (so the Warriors can match any other offer).
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks (on February 5): "With the Jimmy Butler extension, Golden State is now $19.3M below the projected luxury tax in 2025-26.
They will have a key decision with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.
Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green equal 83% of the Golden State payroll."
Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 258 games.
Via The Golden State Warriors (in 2023): "Jonathan Kuminga's NBA journey has been special:
Youngest Warrior to ever reach 1,000 career points
Youngest player to start a Playoff game in 50+ years
Second youngest player in NBA history to win a title
Best part? He's just getting started."
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).