Jonathan Kuminga Posts Instagram Amid Golden State Warriors Uncertainty

Jonathan Kuminga made a post to Instagram.

Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors.

The 22-year-old finished this past regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range.

That said, Kuminga was in and out of the rotation.

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, Kuminga made a post to Instagram.

He captioned his post: "Work work work #justknow"

His Instagram post comes ahead of an uncertain summer.

The 2022 NBA Champion will be a restricted free agent (so the Warriors can match any other offer).

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks (on February 5): "With the Jimmy Butler extension, Golden State is now $19.3M below the projected luxury tax in 2025-26.

They will have a key decision with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green equal 83% of the Golden State payroll."

Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

His career averages are 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 258 games.

Via The Golden State Warriors (in 2023): "Jonathan Kuminga's NBA journey has been special:

Youngest Warrior to ever reach 1,000 career points

Youngest player to start a Playoff game in 50+ years

Second youngest player in NBA history to win a title

Best part? He's just getting started."

The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

