Jonathan Kuminga Reacts To Mavs-Warriors Trade
Klay Thompson will go down as one of the best Golden State Warriors players of all time.
The future Hall of Famer spent the previous 13 seasons playing for the franchise.
However, he left the Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks (via sign-and-trade) earlier this month.
Via Mavs PR On July 6: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick."
Recently, Jonathan Kuminga was at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and was asked (by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth) about Thompson (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Kuminga: "I was a little shocked. Klay is somebody that took me under his wing when I first got drafted. He was one of my role models when I was out there. He always told me how the league functioned... I'm happy for him at the end of the day. Every decision he makes, he makes for his own good and for his future. I still talk to him, ask him questions about how things work and stuff like that."
Kuminga was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all three seasons with Golden State.
During his rookie season, he played a limited role on the team that won the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics.
This past year, Kuminga averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.