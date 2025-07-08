Jordan Clarkson Sends Out Viral Post After Signing With New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA.
On Monday, they got even better when they announced that they had signed 2021 NBA 6th Man of The Year Jordan Clarkson.
Following the news, Clarkson made a post (via X) that had over 11,000 likes in just eight hours.
He wrote: "🗽🖤00🖤🗽"
Clarkson is coming off his 11th NBA season where he averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 37 games for the Utah Jazz.
Many people reacted to his viral post.
@KnicksMemes: "LET'S GO"
@RodneyMicah1: "Welcome, welcome @JordanClarksons You are a Great pickup. Looking forward to seeing you win Here. Welcome to New York."
@OptimisticKnick: "Welcome to NY !! Going to be a fun year !"
@MrEyE_Test: "We finally have a walking bucket that can create. 5 out small ball bout to go dum"
@HallofOkc: "Wish you the best Utah legend"
@NYMNYRNYGNYK: "Please don’t wear 0 or 00"
Clarkson is an extremely valuable scorer for the Knicks to bring off the bench.
Via Ballislife.com (on January 31, 2020): "Jordan Clarkson scored how many 4th quarter points? 24!!
He finished with 37 PTS in 31 MINS off the bench!"
Clarkson has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers over his 11-year career.
During the 2018 season, he helped LeBron James and the Cavs reach the NBA Finals.
Via The New York Knicks: ".@jordanclarksons energy coming to the Big Apple 💥"