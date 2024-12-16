Jordan Poole's Absurd Circus Shot Went Viral In Celtics-Wizards Game
On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards played the Boston Celtics (at home).
During the game, Jordan Poole made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "This Jordan Poole and-1 🤯 "
Poole finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals while shooting 8/19 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jordan Poole is a wizard with the ball in his hands 🪄 "
Despite the exciting highlight, the Wizards lost by a score of 112-98.
With the loss, they dropped to 3-21 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 15th seed (Iast place) in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing skid).
Following Boston, the Wizards will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
Poole is in his second year playing for the Wizards.
He is averaging 20.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 22 games.
As for Boston, they improved to 21-5 in their first 26 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls.