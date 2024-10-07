Jordan Poole And Kyle Kuzma Connect For Stunning Alley-Oop In Wizards-Raptors Game
On Sunday evening, the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors are playing their first preseason game in Canada.
During the first half, Wizards stars Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma connected for an impressive highlight.
Via The NBA: "Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma connect for the lob off the inbound 🔥"
The Wizards are coming off another tough season, so they will need to see major improvement from both Poole and Kuzma.
While they have gotten off to a slow start in Sunday's preseason game, seeing Poole and Kuzma connect for such a big highlight is a promising sign.
Despite the impressive highlight, fans were talking about the poor performance of the team in the comments.
Via @CommiesFan: "Cooper Flagg"
Via @avbanig: "Yay 13-4 😂 Cooper Flagg here we come!"
Via @JayPRO689: "Lol back to where yall left off. How you down 17 already in the 1st 😂"
Via @wizfan1822: "Sarr passive and lazy out there - shocker!
Sucks to say but that’s just who he is and that was always the concern with him. A lazy, uninterested player who is a Hail Mary offensive project - at absolute best.
Hey, at the least the Commanders drafted Daniels!"
The Wizards finished last season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
On October 24, the Wizards will open up the the regular season when they host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.