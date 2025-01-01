Jordan Poole's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the Chicago Bulls.
For the game, the Wizards could be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
The former Michigan star missed the team's last two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jordan Poole (hip) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Poole is averaging 21.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Despite Poole's strong play, the Wizards enter the evening as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-25 record in 30 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Bulls, the Wizards will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Dejounte Murray and the Pelicans in New Orleans.
Poole is in his sixth NBA season.
Prior to the Wizards, the 2022 NBA Champion spent the first four years of his career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Bulls, they enter play as the ninth seed in the east with a 15-18 record in 33 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Wizards, the Bulls will play their next game on Saturday night when they return home to host the New York Knicks.