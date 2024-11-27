Jordan Poole's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the Los Angeles Clippers.
For the game, the Wizards could remain without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
The former Michigan star has missed the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Josh Robbins of The Athletic: "The Wizards' injury report for their game tonight against the Clippers in Washington:
• QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Poole (sore left hip flexor).
• OUT: Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery recovery), Tristan Vukcevic (left knee contusion) and Justin Champagnie (G League two-way)."
Poole is currently averaging 21.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 44.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The 2022 NBA Champion is in his second season playing for the Wizards.
The Wizards are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 2-14 record in their first 16 games.
They are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with the Clippers, the Wizards will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for the Clippers, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.
Following the Wizards, they will travel to Minnesota for a showdown with Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves at the Target Center on Friday night.