Jordan Poole's Current Injury Status For Knicks-Wizards Game
On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards will host the New York Knicks.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
Poole is averaging 21.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Wizards injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. New York:
OUT:
Marvin Bagley III (knee sprain)
Kyle Kuzma (ribs)
Saddiq Bey (ACL)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jordan Poole (hip contusion)"
The Wizards are 5-23 in their first 28 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recnetly, the Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets (also at home) by a score of 113-110.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network on Thursday: "Jordan Poole hurt his left hip and sat out for an extended stretch writhing in pain before coming back in to make a clutch 3."
The Wizards and Knicks will face off (again) on Monday night in Washington, D.C.
At home, they have gone 4-11 in 15 games.
As for New York, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-10 record in 31 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the mdidle of a six-game winning streak).
Last month, the Knicks beat the Wizards (in New York) by a score of 134-106.