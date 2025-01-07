Jordan Poole's Current Injury Status For Rockets-Wizards Game
On Tuesday night, the Washington Wizards will host the Houston Rockets.
For the game, the Wizards could be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
Poole missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jordan Poole (hip) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Poole is averaging 21.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via StatMuse on January 1: "Jordan Poole last five games:
30 PTS | 6 3P
25 PTS | 5 3P
31 PTS | 5 3P
26 PTS | 8 3P
27 PTS | 5 3P"
While Poole has had an excellent start to the season, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.
They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-27 record in 33 games.
In addition, the Wizards have lost two straight games (and are 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Rockets, the Wizards will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Poole is in his second season playing for the Wizards.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Rockets, they have had an excellent start to the year with a 23-12 record in 35 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.