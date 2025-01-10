Jordan Poole's Current Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game
On Friday night, the Washington Wizards will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they could without be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
Poole has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jordan Poole (hip) listed questionable for Friday."
Poole has had a strong season with averages of 21.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via StatMuse on January 1: "Jordan Poole last five games:
30 PTS | 6 3P
25 PTS | 5 3P
31 PTS | 5 3P
26 PTS | 8 3P
27 PTS | 5 3P"
While Poole has had one of the best seasons of his six-year career, the Wizards are among the worst teams in the NBA.
They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 6-29 record in 35 games.
Currently, the Wizards are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Bulls, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-20 record in 37 games.
Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5.