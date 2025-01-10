Fastbreak

Jordan Poole's Current Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

Jordan Poole is on the injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) runs back on defense during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) runs back on defense during the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Washington Wizards will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they could without be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.

Poole has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Jordan Poole (hip) listed questionable for Friday."

Poole has had a strong season with averages of 21.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.

Via StatMuse on January 1: "Jordan Poole last five games:

30 PTS | 6 3P
25 PTS | 5 3P
31 PTS | 5 3P
26 PTS | 8 3P
27 PTS | 5 3P"

While Poole has had one of the best seasons of his six-year career, the Wizards are among the worst teams in the NBA.

They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 6-29 record in 35 games.

Currently, the Wizards are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).

Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for the Bulls, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-20 record in 37 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.