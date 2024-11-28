Jordan Poole Facing Backlash For Poor Performance In Clippers-Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the LA Clippers.
The game was a blowout, as the Wizards lost by a score of 121-96.
Jordan Poole finished the loss with eight points, three assists and two steals while shooting 1/7 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Tim Kawakami: "I won't do this often, but this current box score line is special...
Jordan Poole is 0 for 6 with 6 turnovers and -29 in 22 minutes
Washington trails Clippers by 25 in the third quarter"
@FlightSkolBurn1: "Jordan poole 🗑️"
@BakerZone_6: "Jordan Poole gang it’s over"
@PooleMuse: "Jordan Poole tonight:
he was on the court"
@ShowTimeZbo: "I get having jordan poole and kuzma as vet’s for off the court mentoring, but as far as teaching the young players on how to play? Cmon now, seeing poole chuck 3’s and kuzma try to get fouled 15x a game aint what the draft picks should learn is acceptable!"
@tragthagod: "It needs to be studied just how bad of a basketball player Jordan Poole becomes when Kuzma is in the lineup… it’s disgusting to watch"
Poole has had a good start to the season.
He came into the evening with averages of 21.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 44.3% from the three-point range.
The Wizards dropped to 2-15 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.