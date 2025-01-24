Jordan Poole Facing Criticism From NBA Fans For Performance In Wizards-Clippers Game
On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards played the LA Clippers in California.
The Wizards lost by a score of 110-93 to fall to 6-37 in 43 games.
Despite the loss, Jordan Poole finished with 24 points, two rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@BijanJukes: "wdym despite the loss hes the reason they lost"
@yourangg: "Quite possibly the worst person you can have around a young rebuilding roster"
@califooya: "Jordan Poole reminds me of Jordan Crawford in Chicago. Everyone looks good when the roof is on fire. Why is this team so bad?"
@Outlandish_Take: "Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma are two of the worst basketball players I’ve ever seen"
@Edduardofyb03: "6/19? Bro contributed to that loss"
@KlawedUP: "6/19 🤮🤮"
@LotiveK: "He needs banned from the hardwood for 2 weeks minimum"
The Wizards are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.
Following their loss to the Clippers, the Wizards will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Via @PooleMuse: "Jordan Poole in the all-star voting among Eastern Conference Guards:
14th in player rank (11 votes)
9th in fan rank (430,906 votes)
We’re getting our respect back"
Poole is in his second year playing for the Wizards.
He is averaging 21.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.