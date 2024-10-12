Jordan Poole Facing Harsh Criticism For Poor NBA Preseason Showing
On Friday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the Toronto Raptors for their third preseason game (and first at home).
The Wizards won by a score of 113-95 to improve to 1-2 in the preseason.
Wizards star Jordan Poole had a tough night finishing with three points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted on social media.
@GambaGleeb: "Jordan Poole just played 20 minutes in a preseason game and didn’t score a single point
impressive"
@Guts9290: "Jordan poole putting up bronny james numbers in preseason balling !"
NBA Memes: "Jordan Poole is shooting 0/6 from three in 22 minutes 🔥
NBA Basketball is back 😤"
@Billiegoat20: "Jordan Poole 1-7 with 3 points lol. He’s in mid season form already"
@WizardsMafia: "Jordan Poole and Kuz have to feel good making a combined $50+M this season and not need to bring their A game every night this season. What a luxury."
@leyahlovee: "jordan poole is a bum 👎🏽"
@Musiqman357: "Jordan Poole is so trash"
@theflyesthoopa: "i love basketball szn jordan poole made one shot today but you gone see that layup everywhere the next 36 hours 😭"
@ball_nation_: "Jordan Poole tonight vs. Raptors:
3 PTS
1-7 FG
0-6 3PT
22 MIN
-11"
Poole is going into his second season playing for the Wizards.
They will play their first regular season game on October 24 when they host the Boston Celtics.