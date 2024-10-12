Fastbreak

Jordan Poole Facing Harsh Criticism For Poor NBA Preseason Showing

Washington Wizards star Jordan Poole had a tough game.

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On Friday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the Toronto Raptors for their third preseason game (and first at home).

The Wizards won by a score of 113-95 to improve to 1-2 in the preseason.

Wizards star Jordan Poole had a tough night finishing with three points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted on social media.

@GambaGleeb: "Jordan Poole just played 20 minutes in a preseason game and didn’t score a single point

impressive"

@Guts9290: "Jordan poole putting up bronny james numbers in preseason balling !"

NBA Memes: "Jordan Poole is shooting 0/6 from three in 22 minutes 🔥

NBA Basketball is back 😤"

@Billiegoat20: "Jordan Poole 1-7 with 3 points lol. He’s in mid season form already"

@WizardsMafia: "Jordan Poole and Kuz have to feel good making a combined $50+M this season and not need to bring their A game every night this season. What a luxury."

@leyahlovee: "jordan poole is a bum 👎🏽"

@Musiqman357: "Jordan Poole is so trash"

@theflyesthoopa: "i love basketball szn jordan poole made one shot today but you gone see that layup everywhere the next 36 hours 😭"

@ball_nation_: "Jordan Poole tonight vs. Raptors:

3 PTS
1-7 FG
0-6 3PT
22 MIN
-11"

Poole is going into his second season playing for the Wizards.

They will play their first regular season game on October 24 when they host the Boston Celtics.

