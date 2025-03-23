Jordan Poole Fined $2,000 By NBA After Wizards-Knicks Game
On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards lost to the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 122-103.
After the game, the NBA announced that Wizards star Jordan Poole had been fined $2,000.
Via NBA Official: "WAS’s Jordan Poole was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://nba.com/watch/video/was-at-nyk-3-22-25 on Mar. 22 vs. NYK."
Poole finished the loss with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network: "Jordan Poole got Cam Payne to fall down on a move in transition, made the three and then pointed at him."
Poole is in the middle of his second season playing for the Wizards.
The 2022 NBA Champion is averaging 20.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Despite Poole having a strong year, the Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-55 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Wizards will return home to host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 44-26 in 70 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.