Jordan Poole's Game-Winning Shot Went Viral In Hornets-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Washington Wizards defeated the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 113-110 (at home).
Jordan Poole made a game-winning three-pointer that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA TV: "Jordan Poole hits the CLUTCH stepback three to lift the Wizards over the Hornets 🧙♂️"
Poole finished with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 5/15 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the big shot.
@lelanandersen: "Learned that move from steph 😂😂😂"
@stevenjcollins: "It’s Christmas time and his team has only won 5 games this season. 😒"
@prince_2be: "Gs should have never gotten rid of him"
@saveoneating: "Michigan Poole party"
Via NBA on ESPN: "JORDAN POOLE HITS THE STEP-BACK THREE TO BEAT THE HORNETS 🔥
The confidence from Jordan Poole 😤"
The Wizards improved to 5-23 in their first 28 games of the season, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
Poole is in his second season playing for the franchise.
The former Michigan star has averages of 21.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Wizards will play their next game on Saturday evening when they remain at home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season when Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook were on the roster.