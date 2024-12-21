Fastbreak

Jordan Poole Indirectly Trolls Former Warriors Teammate Draymond Green

Jordan Poole liked an Instagram post about his former teammate.

Ben Stinar

Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands next to guard Jordan Poole (3) during action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands next to guard Jordan Poole (3) during action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jordan Poole is in his second season playing for the Washington Wizards after getting traded (via the Golden State Warriors) in 2023.

He infamously had a falling out with former teammate Draymond Green during his final season with the franchise.

On Thursday evening, the Warriors lost to the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 144-93.

Green had one of the worst games of his NBA career.

The four-time NBA Champion finished with 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, one steal and 0 blocks while shooting 0/4 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.

Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Thursday: "Just did a quick @Stathead search and I believe no one has ever been -42 — which Draymond Green is tonight — or worse in less than 20 minutes.

Green has no points, rebounds or assists and is that -42 in 19 minutes in what’s going to be an extremely ugly Warriors loss in Memphis."

After the game, Poole liked a post about Green's tough night.

Via Polymarket Sports: "Jordan Poole liked a post of Draymond Green's stat line 😂"

Considering how big of a story the Green and Poole situation became, fans will likely enjoy seeing the latest development.

Via Courtside Buzz: "Jordan Poole liked an Instagram post that covered Draymond Green’s 0-0-0 stat line in 19 MIN in a 51-point loss vs. Memphis 😂😳

The beef continues…"

Poole helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

He has been in the league for six seasons.

