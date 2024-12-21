Jordan Poole Indirectly Trolls Former Warriors Teammate Draymond Green
Jordan Poole is in his second season playing for the Washington Wizards after getting traded (via the Golden State Warriors) in 2023.
He infamously had a falling out with former teammate Draymond Green during his final season with the franchise.
On Thursday evening, the Warriors lost to the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 144-93.
Green had one of the worst games of his NBA career.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, one steal and 0 blocks while shooting 0/4 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Thursday: "Just did a quick @Stathead search and I believe no one has ever been -42 — which Draymond Green is tonight — or worse in less than 20 minutes.
After the game, Poole liked a post about Green's tough night.
Via Polymarket Sports: "Jordan Poole liked a post of Draymond Green's stat line 😂"
Considering how big of a story the Green and Poole situation became, fans will likely enjoy seeing the latest development.
Poole helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
He has been in the league for six seasons.