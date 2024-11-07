Jordan Poole Is Leading The NBA In A Shocking Stat
Jordan Poole is in his second season playing for the Washington Wizards.
After a tough season, Poole is off to a strong start to the new year.
He is averaging 22.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 45.3% from the three-point range.
Poole is also leading the NBA in steals per game.
The former Michigan star has always been known for offense, so his improvement on defense is an excellent sign for Wizards fans.
Via X user @Mo___Wrld: "Jordan Poole deserve some respect as a defender.
The game slowed down for him... he's reading plays, staying active in the passing lanes, playing with a consistent effort & focus, switching/awareness really improved this year.
JP is leading the league in steals with 2.8 SPG"
The Wizards most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 125-112 to fall to 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
Poole finished the loss with 24 points, one rebound, three assists, three steals and four blocks while shooting 8/20 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He had spent the first first four years of his career with the Warriors.
During the 2022 season, he helped them win the NBA Championship.