Jordan Poole Made History In Bulls-Wizards Game
On Wednesday night, Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls (at home) by a score of 125-107.
Poole finished with 30 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 10/21 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
Via StatMuse: "Jordan Poole last five games:
30 PTS | 6 3P
25 PTS | 5 3P
31 PTS | 5 3P
26 PTS | 8 3P
27 PTS | 5 3P"
He also made Wizards history.
Via The NBA: "Jordan Poole scored in bunches in the Wizards' W!
30 PTS
6 3PM
3 STL
He becomes the 1st player in WAS history to have 5+ 3PM in 5 straight games."
Poole is now averaging 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.
He is in his second season playing for the Wizards (after four years with the Golden State Warriors).
Via StatMamba: "Jordan Poole has the most consecutive games with 25 PTS & 5 3PM by any player this season."
With the victory, the Wizards improved to 6-25 in 31 games, which has them as the 15h seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Bulls, the Wizards will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three years.