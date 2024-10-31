Jordan Poole Made NBA History In Hawks-Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the Atlanta Hawks.
The game was close, but the Wizards were able to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 133-120 victory.
Jordan Poole finished with 24 points, three rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 6/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Players in NBA history to record 20+ 3PM and 10+ STL in the first four games of a season:
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole"
The Wizards improved to 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
Poole is averaging 22.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 61.5% from the three-point range.
Following the Hawks, the Wizards will now play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Poole is in his sixth NBA season (and second playing for the Wizards).
The 2022 NBA Champion finished last year with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field in 78 games.
As for the Hawks, they are 2-3 in their first five games of the season.
They will now play their next game on Friday evening when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Last season, the Hawks and Wizards both missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.