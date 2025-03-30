Fastbreak

Jordan Poole Made NBA History In Nets-Wizards Game

Washington Wizards star Jordan Poole made history.

Jan 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) celebrates after scoring a three point shot during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Washington Wizards played the Brooklyn Nets (at home).

The Wizards lost by a score of 115-112.

Jordan Poole finished the loss with 12 points, two rebounds and four assists while shooting 2/9 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.

Despite the tough night, Poole made NBA history.

Via StatMamba: "Jordan Poole is the 6th youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career three-pointers."

Poole is in his second season playing for the Wizards after four years with the Golden State Warriors.

He is currently averaging 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 63 games.

