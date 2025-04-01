Jordan Poole Made Washington Wizards History Against Heat
On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards are playing the Miami Heat (at home).
Jordan Poole had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made Wizards history.
Via House of Highlights: "Jordan Poole set the Wizards franchise record for most 3s made in a season 🙌🔥"
Poole is in his second year playing for the Wizards.
He is averaging 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Monumental Sports Network: "Jordan Poole (224) passes Bradley Beal (223) for most 3-pointers made in a single season in @WashWizards franchise history 📈‼️"
The Wizards have had a tough season (despite Poole's strong production).
They came into play as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-58 record in 74 games.
Following the Heat, the Wizards will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.
Via Wizards PR: "Wizards G Jordan Poole connected on his 224th three-pointer of the season with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter, passing Bradley Beal (223, 2016-17) for the most three-pointers in a single season in team history."
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
He helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics.
The 25-year-old is in his sixth season.