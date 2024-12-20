Jordan Poole Made Washington Wizards History Against Hornets
On Thursday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the Charlotte Hornets.
The Wizards won by a score of 123-114 to improve to 4-21 in their first 25 games of the season.
Jordan Poole finished his night with 27 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 7/15 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made Wizards history.
Via Wizards PR: "Wizards G Jordan Poole connected on a three-pointer to open tonight's contest, marking his 53rd consecutive game with a three-pointer (2/9/24 to 12/19/24).
This ties the franchise record also held by Gilbert Arenas (53 games, 2/27/05 to 12/26/05)."
Poole is in the middle of a strong season with averages of 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 23 games.