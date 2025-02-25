Jordan Poole Made Washington Wizards History Against Nets
On Monday evening, the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets (at home) by a score of 107-99.
Jordan Poole finished the win with 26 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He also made Wizards history.
Via Real Sports: "Jordan Poole now has the most games in Wizards history with 25 PTS & 5 3PM in under 30 MIN."
Poole is in his second season with the Wizards after four years with the Golden State Warriors.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 21.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Despite Poole's strong play, the Wizards have had a very tough 2024-25 season.
They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 10-47 record in 57 games.
Over their last ten games, the Wizards have gone 4-6.
Via PooleMuse: "Players with multiple 40-point games, since the trade deadline:
All-Star
All-Star
All-Star
All-Star
Jordan Poole
One day Jordan will get the respect he deserves"
Following the Nets, the Wizards will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.
They are 6-24 in 30 games at home in Washington, D.C.
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan.