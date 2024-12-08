Jordan Poole Made Washington Wizards History Against Nuggets
On Saturday evening, the Washington Wizards hosted the Denver Nuggets.
The Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak by defeating the Nuggets 122-113 on their home floor.
One of the biggest reasons for their victory was the play of Jordan Poole.
The former Michigan star erupted for 36 points, five rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12/26 from the field and 9/20 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Poole also made Wizards history.
Via StatMamba: "Jordan Poole tonight:
39 PTS 8 AST 9 3PM
First player in Wizards history to ever reach these numbers in a single game ⭐️"
While the Wizards have been among the worst teams in the league, Poole is having an excellent season.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 21.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Poole is in his second season playing for the Wizards after spending four years with the Golden State Warriors.
With the victory over Denver, the Wizards improved to 3-18 in their first 21 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will have a chance to build off of Saturday's victory when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The 25-year-old has career averages of 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 363 games.