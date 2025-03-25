Jordan Poole Made Washington Wizards History Against Raptors
On Monday night, the Washington Wizards are playing the Toronto Raptors (at home).
Jordan Poole had 23 points, one rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 8/13 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in his first 22 minutes of playing time.
He also made Wizards history.
Via The NBA: "With this 3, Jordan Poole now has the 2nd-most 3PM in a season in Wizards franchise history!
He's 13 shy of the franchise record"
Poole came into the night with averages of 20.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He is in his second season playing for the Wizards.
Via Point Made Basketball: "I think people who haven’t watched Jordan Poole often mislabel him as a inefficient shot-chucker
Meanwhile, he’s actually averaging a career-best 37% on 3s, despite self-creating at a career-high rate
He’s also hitting 39% on step back jumpers"
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
Via @PooleMuse: "BREAKING: Jordan Poole is now 2nd in single-season 3PM in franchise history —
1. Bradley Beal — 223 3P (16-17)
2. Jordan Poole — 211 3P (24-25)
3. Bradley Beal — 209 3P (18-19)
All that’s left is number one"
The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-55 record in 70 games.