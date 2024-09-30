Jordan Poole Makes Bold Statement About Role With Washington Wizards
Jordan Poole is one of the most notable young players in the NBA.
The 25-year-old got off to an excellent star to his career with the Golden State Warriors.
After getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2023, Poole is coming off a disappointing year.
He averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
That said, Poole sounds very excited about going into the season as the team's starting point guard.
Poole (at Wizards media day): "I think we'll be back to seeing just how I'm used to playing, how I am able to impact the game, how I can influence the game with my offensive ability. Also, being able to get in transition. Building confidence into my teammates is something that I've always been able to do, especially with the ball... It's something that I really flourished in the first four years, five years of my career."
Poole helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
At 22, he averaged 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 22 games during that postseason.
Via The NBA on June 14, 2022: "Jordan Poole was lightning in a bottle for the @warriors in Game 5, scoring 14 points in 14 minutes of play and hitting a momentum-changing buzzer-beater from DEEP to end Q3! #DubNation"
The Wizards will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on October 24 when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Washington, D.C.