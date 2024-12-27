Jordan Poole Makes Bold Statement After Clutch Shot In Hornets-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Washington Wizards hosted LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
The Wizards won by a score of 113-110.
2022 NBA Champion Jordan Poole finished with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.
He also made the game-winning shot.
After the game, Poole made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network).
Poole: "I've always felt like I've been the one meant for the moment. I make big shots all the time. Credit to the coaching staff for putting the ball in my hands."
Despite the Wizards, currently sitting as the worst team in the NBA.
Poole is having a strong bounce-back season.
He is averaging 21.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jordan Poole last four games:
25 PTS
31 PTS
26 PTS
27 PTS
Cooking."
As the Wizards continue to rebuild, Poole could end up being a long-term leader for the franchise.
On the other hand, he could be a valuable trade piece that helps a contender this season.
The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-23 record in 28 games.
They will play their next game on Saturday night when they host Karl-Anthoy Towns and the New York Knicks.
Poole is in his sixth NBA season.
Before getting traded to the Wizards, he spent his first four years with the Golden State Warriors.