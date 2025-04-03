Jordan Poole's Official Injury Status For Magic-Wizards Game
On Thursday night, the Washington Wizards will play the Orlando Magic (at home).
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Jordan Poole has been ruled out.
The 2022 NBA Champion is averaging 20.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever: "Wizards injury report for tonight’s game against Orlando:
OUT:
Jordan Poole (injury management)
Kyshawn George (ankle)
Khris Middleton (knee)
Malcolm Brogdon (ankle)
Saddiq Bey (ACL)
Corey Kispert (thumb)
Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring)
Gill is questionable. Holmes is doubtful."
The Wizards are coming off a 116-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings (also at home).
Poole finished the victory with 23 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
He is in his second season with Washington.
Via StatMamba: "Jordan Poole this season:
20.6 PPG
4.5 APG
3.5 3PM
43/38/89%
On pace to be the first player in NBA history to average 20+ PPG & 3+ 3PM in under 30 MPG."
The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-59 record in 76 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following the Magic, the Wizards will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.