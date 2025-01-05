Jordan Poole's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Wizards Game
On Sunday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the New Orleans Pelicans.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Jordan Poole has been ruled out.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 21.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via The Washington Wizards: "Update: Jordan Poole (left hip contusion) is OUT for tonight's matchup."
The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-26 record in 32 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Wizards lost to the Pelicans (in New Orleans) by a score of 132-120.
Poole finished the loss with 26 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 8/18 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pelicans, the Wizards will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Houston Rockets.
At home, they have gone 5-13 in 18 games.
Poole is in his second season playing for the franchise (he spent his first four years with the Golden State Warriors).
As for New Orleans, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-29 record in 35 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.
Following the Wizards, the Pelicans will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in New Orleans.