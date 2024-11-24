Jordan Poole's Official Injury Status For Wizards-Pacers Game
On Sunday evening, the Washington Wizards will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
Via Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network on Saturday: "Jordan Poole is a new addition to the Wizards’ injury report and is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game at the Pacers with left hip soreness."
Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 44.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The 2022 NBA Champion has been one of the most durable players in the league.
He has only missed four games 2022-23 season.
The Wizards have had a tough start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-12 record in their first 14 games.
Most recently, the Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 108-96.
Poole had 23 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
The Wizards are also in the middle of a 10-game losing streak.
Following Indiana, they will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host the Chicago Bulls.
As for the Pacers, they are 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-10 record in 16 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Following the Wizards, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.