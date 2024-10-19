Jordan Poole's Performance Against Knicks Has NBA Fans Fired Up
On Friday evening, the Washington Wizards played their final preseason game when they faced off against the New York Knicks.
The Wizards won by a score of 118-117 to finish the preseason with a 2-3 record in five games.
Jordan Poole had 16 points, one rebound and five assists while shooting 6/10 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in just 18 minutes.
Many NBA fans were impressed with his performance (h/t Hoop Central).
@spiianch: "SPREAD THE NEWS, JORDAN POOLE IS BACK"
@welovepadrino: "You put him in a good system, he could be an amazing star"
@BarcolaTime: "Revenge season incoming"
@FriscoDubs: "Imagine if he played for the Warriors… oh wait"
@Wallybebippin: "poole comeback szn"
@7saile_2: "jordan poole should be taken serious"
@WhatSeperatesU: "Warriors traded away 15 years of the future for nothing lol"
Poole is going into his second year with the Wizards.
He finished last season with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
The Wizards will open up the regular season on October 24 when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Last year, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons.
Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
The 2022 NBA Champion is going into his sixth season (he has also spent four years with the Golden State Warriors).