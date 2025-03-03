Jordan Poole Reacts To Washington Wizards $10 Million Move
Justin Champagnie is having the best season of his four-year NBA career.
The Washington Wizards forward is averaging 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 40 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Champagnie had agreed to a new deal with Washington.
Via Charania: "The Washington Wizards and two-way forward Justin Champagnie are finalizing a new four-year, $10 million deal, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports told ESPN. Wizards will pay Champagnie $1.8M for final 6 weeks. In his fourth season, the 23-year-old is having career year."
Following the news, Wizards star Jordan Poole made a post to his Instagram story with an emoji (and he tagged Champagnie).
Wizards fans will likley enjoy seeing Poole support one of the team's younger playrs.
In addition to the Wizards, Champagnie has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.
The 23-year-old has career averages of 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 96 games.
Via Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network: "Extremely well-deserved extension for the 23-year-old and a team-friendly deal.
Champagnie is averaging career-highs in MIN, PTS, REB, BLK, STL, FG% and 3PT%. He also routinely guards players bigger than him in Keefe’s small-ball lineups.
Being rewarded for hard work"
The Wizards are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-48 record in 59 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.