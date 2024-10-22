Jordan Poole Reacts To Washington Wizards $54 Million Decision
Corey Kispert is coming off his third season in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 80 games (22 starts).
On Monday, Kispert signed a contract extension with Washington.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of the deal.
Via Charania: "Washington Wizards F Corey Kispert has agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of Priority Sports told ESPN."
Following the news, Wizards star Jordan Poole made a post to his Instagram story.
Poole wrote: "CONGRATS SNIPER 💰@CKIS24"
Kispert was the 15th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 231 games (all with the Wizards).
Meanwhile, Poole is going into his second season playing for the Wizards (and sixth in the NBA).
The 2022 Golden State Warriors NBA Champion finished last year with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
The Wizards will play their first game of the season on Thursday evening when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Last year, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.