Jordan Poole Reacts To Washington Wizards Big Offseason Signing
The Washington Wizards are coming off an extremely challenging season.
They were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record (and missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year).
Over the offseason, the Wizards made a big addition to the roster by signing 12-year NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas.
He finished last year with averages of 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 82 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Monday, the Wizards held media day, and star guard Jordan Poole was asked about the addition of Valanciunas.
Poole: "I was praying for some size. Played against Jonas since I got to the league. If there's anything that I do remember, it's that it was extremely tough fighting and trying to get over or under those screens. He's always been on the other team, so now bringing him and having him on our side will be really pivotal for us."
The Wizards also selected Alex Sarr with the second pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, so they will have a lot more size than they did last year.
While it will be hard for the Wizards to compete for a playoff spot, they have a lot of offensive talent with Kyle Kuzma (and Poole).
They will likely be able to improve upon last season's win total in a significant way.
The Wizards will open up the 2024-25 regular season with a matchup against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (in Washington, D.C.).