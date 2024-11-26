Jordan Poole's Updated Injury Status For Bulls-Wizards Game
On Tuesday evening, the Washington Wizards will host the Chicago Bulls.
However, they will be without one of their best players, as Jordan Poole has been ruled out.
This will be the second straight game that Poole has missed.
Via The Washington Wizards: "Update: Jordan Poole is now OUT (left hip flexor soreness) for tonight's matchup."
Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 44.3% from the three-point range in 14 games.
He is in his second year with the Wizards.
The Wizards enter play as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-13 record in 15 games.
They are in the middle of an 11-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Wizards lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 115-103.
Following the Bulls, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-11 record in 18 games.
They most recently lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 142-131.
Following their showdown with the Wizards, the Bulls will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they travel to Florida to play the Orlando Magic.