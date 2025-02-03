Jordan Poole's Updated Status For Wizards-Hornets Game
On Monday night, the Washington Wizards will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 20.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via The Washington Wizards: "Update: Jordan Poole (non-Covid illness) is now questionable for tonight's matchup."
The Wizards come into the night as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference with a 7-41 record in 48 games.
They recently snapped a 16-game losing streak when they beat the Minneosta Timberwolves by a score of 105-103.
Poole had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 6/13 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hornets, the Wizards will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
On the road, they have gone 2-21 in 23 games.
Poole is in his second season playing for the Wizards.
As for the Hornets, they are one spot ahead of the Wizards (14th seed) with a 12-34 record in 46 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following the Wizards, the Hornets will remain at home to host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.