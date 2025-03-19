Jordan Poole's Updated Injury Status For Wizards-Jazz Game
UPDATE: Jordan Poole is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Jordan Poole is on the injury report.
That said, the former Michigan star was recently upgraded to questionable (from doubtful).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jordan Poole (elbow) now listed questionable Wednesday."
The 2022 NBA Champion is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in his first 57 games.
He is in his second season with the Wizards after spending the first four years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
Via X user @spiianch: "Jordan Poole this season so far (57 GP):
30.5 MPG*
20.8 PPG*
4.6 APG
3.2 RPG
1.4 SPG*
42/38*/88 SPLITS
199 3PM
3 games w/ 40+ PTS
9 games w/ 30+ PTS
25 games w/ 4 or more threes
*Career-High"
Despite Poole having a solid season, the Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-52 record in 67 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Jazz, the Wizards will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Friday night in Washington, D.C.
As for the Jazz, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-54 record in 69 games.
They are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak.