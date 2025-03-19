Jordan Poole's Updated Injury Status For Wizards-Jazz Game

Jordan Poole this season so far (57 GP):

30.5 MPG*

20.8 PPG*

4.6 APG

3.2 RPG

1.4 SPG*

42/38*/88 SPLITS



199 3PM

3 games w/ 40+ PTS

9 games w/ 30+ PTS

25 games w/ 4 or more threes



*Career-High



Rate Jordan Poole's season so far