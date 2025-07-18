Jordan Walsh Made Boston Celtics History Against Lakers
Jordan Walsh has spent his first two seasons as a pro with the Boston Celtics.
The 21-year-old is currently playing for the Celtics at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
On Thursday night, they beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 87-78.
Walsh finished the victory with 17 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 6/11 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes.
He also made Celtics history.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jordan is officially our all-time leading Summer League scorer
1. Jordan Walsh – 185 points
2. Al Jefferson – 182 points
3. Tony Allen – 175 points
4. Carsen Edwards – 166 points
5. J.D. Davison – 150 points
Ryan Gomes – 150 points"
Walsh was the 38th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
He finished last year with averages of 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.1% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Observation from sitting near the Celtics bench - Jordan Walsh has been super engaged on the sideline, hyping everyone up, and clearly leading. Have liked his intensity both on and off the floor so far."
The Celtics won the 2024 NBA Championship during Walsh's rookie season.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).